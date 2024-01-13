Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 43,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

SHO stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.77. 3,036,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,711. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Several research firms have commented on SHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

