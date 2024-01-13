Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,326 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8,195.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,884,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,590. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.81. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $87.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.87.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

