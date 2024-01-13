Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,912 Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,912 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 166.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.22. 1,667,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,039. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.99. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 112.23%. The business had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $464,189.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at $18,435,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.