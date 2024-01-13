Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 33,803.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,029 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.12. 4,919,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,687,478. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.69. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

