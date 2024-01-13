Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $201.10. 2,429,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,036. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $217.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.43. The stock has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Get Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.