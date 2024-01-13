Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 233 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises 1.1% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 193.9% in the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ESGV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.11. The stock had a trading volume of 126,038 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

