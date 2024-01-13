Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,442 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 190,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 50,620 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 178.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50,660 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 31,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,732. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $123.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.70.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

