Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,232. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.49. The stock has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.92.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

