Cogeco Communications Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.854 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$60.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$55.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.55. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$50.78 and a one year high of C$77.67.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$0.61. The company had revenue of C$747.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$755.50 million. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 8.1535381 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank set a C$77.00 target price on Cogeco Communications and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Desjardins downgraded Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCA

About Cogeco Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.