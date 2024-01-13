Cogeco Communications Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.854 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$60.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$55.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.55. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$50.78 and a one year high of C$77.67.
Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$0.61. The company had revenue of C$747.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$755.50 million. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 8.1535381 EPS for the current year.
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
