Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.854 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Cogeco Communications Stock Performance
Shares of CCA stock opened at C$60.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$77.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.06. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.55.
Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.61. The company had revenue of C$747.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$755.50 million. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 13.14%. Analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 8.1535381 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cogeco Communications
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
