Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.854 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$60.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$77.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.06. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.61. The company had revenue of C$747.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$755.50 million. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 13.14%. Analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 8.1535381 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCA. Scotiabank set a C$77.00 price objective on Cogeco Communications and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins downgraded Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.72.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

