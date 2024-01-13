Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) to Issue $0.85 Quarterly Dividend

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.854 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Cogeco Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE CGO opened at C$58.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.71. The stock has a market cap of C$822.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.37. Cogeco has a 12-month low of C$44.62 and a 12-month high of C$68.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.48.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cogeco had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of C$776.17 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cogeco will post 13.1945701 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CGO shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

