Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stake Raised by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,227 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,390,000 after purchasing an additional 476,394 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 333.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 577,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,099,000 after buying an additional 444,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,487,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,564,000 after buying an additional 280,119 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.39. The company had a trading volume of 296,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,210. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.52.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

