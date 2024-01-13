Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.15

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.15 and traded as high as $8.43. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 480,441 shares trading hands.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.
