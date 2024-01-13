Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.15

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.15 and traded as high as $8.43. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 480,441 shares trading hands.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 38.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 22,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,244,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 111,413 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 88,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 28,310 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,433.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 187,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 175,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

