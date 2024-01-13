COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives $44.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.
CMPS stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $522.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79.
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.
