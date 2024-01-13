COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives $44.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth $11,899,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter worth $9,516,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter worth $5,617,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 169.7% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 510,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 321,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 21.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 413,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

CMPS stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $522.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Further Reading

