Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires Shares of 36,161 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VBK stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.15. 267,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,240. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $246.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

