Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Bruker were worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 90.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Bruker by 67.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Stock Down 0.2 %

Bruker stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.24. 397,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $84.84. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.66 and a 200-day moving average of $66.37.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BRKR. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

