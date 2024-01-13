Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 223,231 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 447.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,231 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.57. 7,138,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,809,066. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

