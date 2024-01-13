Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 722 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $10,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.1 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.68. 945,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,910. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.77 and a 52-week high of $164.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

