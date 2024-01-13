Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 845 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $12,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,247,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,095,000 after buying an additional 36,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 34.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,510,000 after purchasing an additional 493,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,545,000 after purchasing an additional 47,142 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,185,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELF. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $147.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,877,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,482 shares of company stock worth $12,068,059. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ELF traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.61. The company had a trading volume of 704,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,167. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $161.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.44.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

