Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Cuts Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,398 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $10,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2,014.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE PAYC traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.57. 573,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. William Blair downgraded Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.24.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

