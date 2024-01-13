Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $93.42.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $594,173.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TROW traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.49. 2,448,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,099. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.39. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

