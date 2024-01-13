Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

SCHD traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,596,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,653. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.83. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.16.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

