Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,205 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 15.7% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. HSBC assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.60. 9,703,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,001,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.09. The company has a market cap of $293.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

