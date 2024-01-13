Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $10.18 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 75,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,178,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $149.29. The company had a trading volume of 786,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,443. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

