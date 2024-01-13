Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 1,830 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,192,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $12,108,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 678.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.21.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $302.51. 1,515,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,282. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $314.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.