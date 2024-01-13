Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 2,024 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.29% of Diodes worth $10,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 30,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 498,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,329,000 after buying an additional 138,222 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Diodes by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

Shares of DIOD stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,754. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $97.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.75.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). Diodes had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

