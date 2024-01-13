Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 3,504 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.18% of Comfort Systems USA worth $11,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,220,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,384,000 after purchasing an additional 203,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,399,000 after buying an additional 39,263 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,284.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,288 shares of company stock worth $1,923,710 over the last three months. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.33. 400,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,400. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.34. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.81 and a 12 month high of $211.60.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 12.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

