Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases Shares of 212,983 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 212,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,286,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.13% of nVent Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 10.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.26. 599,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,626. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.71.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

