Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $12,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.1 %

CHD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,666. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.63 and a 52-week high of $100.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

