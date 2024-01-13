Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Crane were worth $11,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 77.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 1,845.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 768.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research began coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities started coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CR traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.28. The stock had a trading volume of 208,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,189. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.19. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $118.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.32 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

