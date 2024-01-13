Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 7,014 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

WSC traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $42.80. 665,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

