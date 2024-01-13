Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 8,232 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $152.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.25.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

