Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $175.61. 625,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,928. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $182.37. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

