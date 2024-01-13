Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,367,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,814,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at $165,177,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $258.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.25. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

