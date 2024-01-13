Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $96.70

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.70 ($1.23) and traded as low as GBX 85.50 ($1.09). Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 89 ($1.13), with a volume of 52,324 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.08 million, a PE ratio of -178.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 11.14.

In other news, insider Robert T. E. Ware acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £14,620 ($18,636.07). Company insiders own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

The Conygar Investment Company PLC ("the Company") is incorporated in the United Kingdom and domiciled in England and Wales, is registered at Companies House under registration number 04907617, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and limited by shares. The financial information set out in this report covers the six months to 31 March 2023, with comparative amounts shown for the six months to 31 March 2022 and the year to 30 September 2022, and includes the results and net assets of the Company and its subsidiaries, together referred to as the Group.

