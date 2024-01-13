Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) PT Raised to $31.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.90.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

CRBG stock opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79. Corebridge Financial has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $24.28.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.