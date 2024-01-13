Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Bell Bank

Bell Bank increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 420.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 38.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Up 0.2 %

CTVA traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,299,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,888. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $65.21.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Corteva

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.