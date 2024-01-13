Cosmos Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $10.07 or 0.00023598 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.85 billion and $193.41 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00084211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00030225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00008012 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000974 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 382,629,450 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

