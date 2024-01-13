CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPSH opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.47. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CPS Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 23,087 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 36,794 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 48,968 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

