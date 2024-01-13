Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $28.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Criteo from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Criteo Stock Performance

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. Criteo has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $36.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.04 million. Criteo had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Criteo

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $154,992.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,133,716.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $40,953.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,465.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $154,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,133,716.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $330,853 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 128.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the second quarter worth $34,000. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 59.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

