Critical Analysis: Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) vs. Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) and Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Impac Mortgage and Apartment Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impac Mortgage N/A -1,309.14% -37.12% Apartment Income REIT 117.88% 41.61% 15.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Impac Mortgage and Apartment Income REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impac Mortgage $8.60 million 0.09 -$39.43 million ($1.71) -0.01 Apartment Income REIT $773.72 million 6.81 $904.43 million $6.51 5.51

Risk and Volatility

Apartment Income REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Impac Mortgage. Impac Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apartment Income REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Impac Mortgage has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apartment Income REIT has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Impac Mortgage and Apartment Income REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impac Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A Apartment Income REIT 0 1 6 0 2.86

Apartment Income REIT has a consensus price target of $38.71, indicating a potential upside of 7.99%. Given Apartment Income REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apartment Income REIT is more favorable than Impac Mortgage.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Apartment Income REIT beats Impac Mortgage on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities. The Real Estate Services segment performs servicing and provides loss mitigation services for securitized long-term mortgage portfolio. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment is composed of residual interests in securitization trusts. The company was founded by Joseph R. Tomkinson in August 1995 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management. The AIR Edge is a durable operating advantage in driving organic growth, as well as making possible the opportunity for excess returns for properties new to AIR's platform.

