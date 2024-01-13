Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.82

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.82 and last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 155427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.77.
Croda International Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Croda International
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.