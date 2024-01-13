Cronos Price Reaches $0.0884 (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Cronos has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.23 billion and approximately $11.46 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be bought for $0.0884 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00084076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00029561 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00023782 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007944 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000977 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

