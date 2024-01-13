CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CSI Compressco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

CSI Compressco Price Performance

CCLP stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.91 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.77. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.06.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.71 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the second quarter worth $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the third quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 53.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,368 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Featured Articles

