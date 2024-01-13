CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.35

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31.
About CTT – Correios De Portugal
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
