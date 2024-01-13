CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1,206.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,918 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $389,723,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 97.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $379,052,000 after buying an additional 2,711,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $76.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.56. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $90.62.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

