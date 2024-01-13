Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.67

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.67 and last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 112330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter.

About Daiwa House Industry

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

