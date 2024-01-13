Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the December 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ:DWSN opened at $1.60 on Friday. Dawson Geophysical has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $22.96 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Dawson Geophysical ( NASDAQ:DWSN Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned about 0.11% of Dawson Geophysical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

