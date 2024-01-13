Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 9.0 %

NYSE DAL traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.47. 42,272,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,053,631. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

