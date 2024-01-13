Dentacoin (DCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Dentacoin (DCN) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, Dentacoin has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Dentacoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dentacoin has a market cap of $964,391.83 and $10,140.13 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dentacoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dentacoin Token Profile

Dentacoin launched on July 1st, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,283,485,741,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,105,296,887 tokens. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is https://reddit.com/r/dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dentacoin’s official website is www.dentacoin.com. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dentacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin ( DCN ) is a blockchain solution for the global dental industry. It is developing a new dental ecosystem with the following goals: – Make preventive dental care affordable to people with lower costs and/or no private insurances – through Dentacoin Assurance; – Help people improve their oral hygiene habits through a dedicated app – Dentacare; – Provide market data about patients’ opinions/needs through DentaVox surveys; – Deliver the infrastructure for trusted and detailed patient feedback for dentists to improve upon – Dentacoin Trusted Reviews; – Secure and ease all payments while reducing transaction costs through an industry-specific cryptocurrency (Dentacoin) and the Dentacoin Wallet dApp.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dentacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dentacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dentacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dentacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dentacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.